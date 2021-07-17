Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 7,109 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,109 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in BlackRock by 332.7% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 8.4% in the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D raised its position in BlackRock by 19.7% in the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in BlackRock by 1,218.9% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,921,000 after acquiring an additional 50,159 shares during the period. Finally, Summitry LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 60,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,298,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $922.54.

BLK stock traded down $4.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $875.02. The company had a trading volume of 983,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,969. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $531.39 and a 1 year high of $920.31. The company has a market cap of $133.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $872.47.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,259 shares of company stock valued at $31,959,240. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

