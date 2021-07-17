Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 86.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,399 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $7,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist lowered their target price on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. lowered their target price on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Etsy from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.52.

ETSY stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,877,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,676,085. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.50 and a fifty-two week high of $251.86. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.22.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.56 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.15, for a total transaction of $89,114.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.21, for a total value of $159,800.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,466.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,622 shares of company stock worth $12,042,758 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

