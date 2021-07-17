Gotham Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,465 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 0.5% of Gotham Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $64,309,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $62,993,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 281.7% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $12.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $530.31. 3,442,101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,401,633. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $508.87. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $458.60 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $235.14 billion, a PE ratio of 64.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. KGI Securities began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $595.84.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

