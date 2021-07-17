Gotham Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 96,577 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $9,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 933,212 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,641,000 after acquiring an additional 105,320 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $972,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 202.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 278,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,284,000 after acquiring an additional 186,353 shares in the last quarter. MIK Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,883,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 2,045.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,330 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of PVH traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.00. 2,109,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,521. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $121.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.37.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.03) EPS. Analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PVH from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PVH in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.05.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.