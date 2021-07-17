Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (LON:GSF) Announces GBX 1 Dividend

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (LON:GSF) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund stock opened at GBX 112 ($1.46) on Friday. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 114 ($1.49). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 108.85. The firm has a market cap of £309.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

