GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Down 2.2% After Insider Selling

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) dropped 2.2% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $29.14 and last traded at $29.29. Approximately 1,366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,624,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.94.

Specifically, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $108,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,138,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,592,741.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver acquired 198,703 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.87 per share, with a total value of $5,935,258.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 451,774 shares of company stock valued at $14,004,559 and sold 1,557,892 shares valued at $55,499,517. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Get GoodRx alerts:

GDRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoodRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.82.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion and a PE ratio of -30.86. The company has a current ratio of 17.82, a quick ratio of 17.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. GoodRx’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 479,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after buying an additional 138,336 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 325.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 17,169 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 20,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. lifted its holdings in GoodRx by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. now owns 944,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,858,000 after buying an additional 444,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDRX)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.