Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) EVP Andrew Martin Johnson Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $152,800.00.

Golub Capital BDC stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.80. The stock had a trading volume of 269,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,507. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.63. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,332,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,118,000 after purchasing an additional 988,484 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,142,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,943,000 after purchasing an additional 318,851 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,741,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,456,000 after purchasing an additional 79,370 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,666,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,367,000 after purchasing an additional 854,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,663,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,326,000 after purchasing an additional 134,641 shares during the last quarter. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GBDC. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

