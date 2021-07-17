Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $25.06 Million Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 493,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,949 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $25,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 36.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 359,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,241,000 after buying an additional 54,145 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 325.6% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 50,905 shares during the period. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 95,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9,156.9% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 136,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,919,000 after purchasing an additional 134,789 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.80. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.