Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $24.24 Million Stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,181,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 403,055 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.79% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $24,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 36,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 99.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 6.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $13.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.37.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.26% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.1075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 56.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

