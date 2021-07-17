Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.64% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $23,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 8,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $1,199,622.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,454.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $2,881,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,091,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,998. 28.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target for the company. upped their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA opened at $127.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.72. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.34 and a 12 month high of $186.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,092.54% and a negative return on equity of 88.44%. The firm had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

