Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 1,187,377 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 175.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,865,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187,377 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $22,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EAF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of EAF stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.37. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.87 and a 1 year high of $14.16. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.05.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.22 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 102.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.47%.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

