Gnosis (GNO) Trading Down 1.3% This Week

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. Gnosis has a total market cap of $273.23 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gnosis has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One Gnosis coin can currently be purchased for $181.60 or 0.00573262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00048556 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00013873 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $254.32 or 0.00802841 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Gnosis Coin Profile

Gnosis is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Gnosis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

