Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 544,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Global Payments worth $109,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $597,118,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,518,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,616 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter worth $137,518,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter worth $104,623,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 65.6% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,919,000 after purchasing an additional 479,497 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $196.90 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,510.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN opened at $194.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.42, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.19. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.33 and a 1 year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

