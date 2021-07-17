Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) Short Interest Update

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a decline of 57.5% from the June 15th total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,142,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GDSI remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 397,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,181. Global Digital Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13.

Global Digital Solutions Company Profile

Global Digital Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of security and technology solutions. It focuses on the acquisition of companies in the security and specialty vehicles and services marketplace. The company was founded on August 28, 1995 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

