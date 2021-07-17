Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) Short Interest Update

Global Digital Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDSI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a decline of 57.5% from the June 15th total of 63,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,142,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:GDSI remained flat at $$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 397,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,181. Global Digital Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13.
Global Digital Solutions Company Profile
