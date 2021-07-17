Glenview Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Glenview Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,827,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,444 shares during the period. Element Solutions makes up 1.2% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Glenview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $70,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at $76,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 30.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 22.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the first quarter worth about $111,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ESI shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Element Solutions to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.58.

Shares of ESI traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,859,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,440. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $24.70. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.67.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.26 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

