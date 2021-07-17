Glenview Capital Management LLC Sells 841,520 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Glenview Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 62.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841,520 shares during the quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $22,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 249.9% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 71,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 50,793 shares during the last quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter worth about $4,510,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in ViacomCBS by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,076,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,533,000 after acquiring an additional 58,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.29. The stock had a trading volume of 10,837,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,220,083. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.86. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.11 and a 52-week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.56%. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VIAC. reduced their price objective on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ViacomCBS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

