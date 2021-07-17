Glenview Capital Management LLC Sells 1,222,812 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Glenview Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 70.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 501,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,222,812 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Avis Budget Group worth $36,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 30.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CAR. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

In related news, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 63,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.39 per share, for a total transaction of $5,001,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Veresh Sita acquired 1,685 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.00 per share, with a total value of $149,965.00. 27.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avis Budget Group stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.29. 2,039,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,274,223. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $95.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.28.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.38) by $1.92. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 515 dealer-operated and 410 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.