Glenview Capital Management LLC Purchases 147,892 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 859,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,892 shares during the quarter. FMC comprises approximately 1.6% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of FMC worth $95,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth $128,533,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in FMC in the first quarter valued at $118,771,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 36.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,138 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in FMC by 200.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 885,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,959,000 after acquiring an additional 591,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,074,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,294,000 after acquiring an additional 452,341 shares during the last quarter. 86.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FMC shares. Vertical Research cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

Shares of NYSE FMC traded down $1.92 on Friday, reaching $105.14. 515,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,002. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $98.16 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.02%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

