Glenview Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,104,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843,710 shares during the period. Takeda Pharmaceutical comprises about 5.0% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Glenview Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $294,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 169,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 79,631 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,379,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,698,000 after acquiring an additional 132,842 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 63,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 19,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.01. 1,324,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,259. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

