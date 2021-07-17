Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer cut shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $105.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GKOS. TheStreet cut shares of Glaukos from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair cut shares of Glaukos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Glaukos presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.71.

Shares of GKOS opened at $57.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.10. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $38.46 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $67.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.82 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $411,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Glaukos by 3.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Glaukos by 5.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 128,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,469 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the first quarter worth about $613,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Glaukos by 269.1% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Glaukos by 47.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

