Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 15th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Gladstone Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Gladstone Capital has a payout ratio of 95.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLAD opened at $11.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $386.98 million, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Gladstone Capital has a 12-month low of $6.97 and a 12-month high of $11.96.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 110.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.19 million. Analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLAD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Gladstone Capital in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

