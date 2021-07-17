Gino Dellomo Sells 317,052 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Stock

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Director Gino Dellomo sold 317,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $7,035,383.88.

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $79.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.37. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BKI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth $129,001,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,145,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,548,000 after buying an additional 1,455,285 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,556,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,156,000 after buying an additional 726,393 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,360,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,190,000 after buying an additional 577,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 741,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,855,000 after purchasing an additional 393,100 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.31.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

