GeoPetro Resources (OTCMKTS:GEOR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GeoPetro Resources (OTCMKTS:GEOR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decrease of 72.3% from the June 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GEOR traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,929. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02. GeoPetro Resources has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05.

GeoPetro Resources Company operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds 100% interest in the Madisonville Field project located in Madison County, Texas; and Lokern Prospect located in the San Joaquin Basin, Kern County, California. The company was formerly known as GeoPetro Company and changed its name to GeoPetro Resources Company in June 1996 as a result of merger with its subsidiary, GeoPetro Resources Subsidiary Company.

