Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,005 Shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 7.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,246 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cambridge Bancorp were worth $8,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CATC. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 11.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 15.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 51.4% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 33,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

CATC stock opened at $83.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.08. Cambridge Bancorp has a twelve month low of $47.75 and a twelve month high of $89.50. The stock has a market cap of $581.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.52.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $42.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Cambridge Bancorp Profile

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, trust accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

