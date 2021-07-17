Geode Capital Management LLC Has $8.93 Million Stock Holdings in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 21.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,803,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 316,490 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accuray were worth $8,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accuray by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,327,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,221,000 after buying an additional 679,502 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 900.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 500,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 450,354 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 590.8% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 495,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 423,493 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB raised its holdings in shares of Accuray by 19.7% in the first quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 1,975,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,776,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Accuray during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of Accuray stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $375.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.78 and a beta of 1.87. Accuray Incorporated has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

