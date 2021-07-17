Geode Capital Management LLC Has $8.71 Million Stake in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,803 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Kingsoft Cloud worth $8,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KC. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on KC shares. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $29.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.17. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $27.03 and a twelve month high of $74.67. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.39 and a beta of 1.74.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

