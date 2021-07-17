Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 124,174 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,285,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,174 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.30% of Ardelyx worth $8,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ardelyx by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ardelyx in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARDX. Wedbush began coverage on Ardelyx in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of ARDX opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $740.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Ardelyx, Inc. has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $9.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.32.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 78.63% and a negative net margin of 812.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ardelyx news, insider Jeffrey W. Jacobs sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total transaction of $54,675.00. Insiders have sold 13,708 shares of company stock valued at $99,088 over the last 90 days. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

