Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 578,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,374,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTRS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,904,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in BTRS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS during the first quarter worth $486,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in BTRS in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BTRS in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BTRS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

In other news, Director Charles B. Bernicker sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $6,451,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $49,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,402 shares in the company, valued at $642,438.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,710,812 shares of company stock worth $43,547,374.

BTRS stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 0.32. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.70.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.95 million. As a group, analysts predict that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

BTRS Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

