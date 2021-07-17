Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 26,080 Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 784,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,080 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.01% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $8,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after buying an additional 247,542 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 216,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 190,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 49,051 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HT shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

In other news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $102,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael A. Leven sold 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $184,135.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,850 shares of company stock worth $404,806. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HT opened at $9.76 on Friday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.97. The company has a market capitalization of $381.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 108.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

