Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Trading Down 0.9%

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN) fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 621 ($8.11) and last traded at GBX 626 ($8.18). 271,956 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 368,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 632 ($8.26).

Several research firms have issued reports on GEN. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Genuit Group from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 759 ($9.92) price objective on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 617.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33.

In related news, insider Glen Sabin sold 18,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 568 ($7.42), for a total value of £104,375.68 ($136,367.49).

Genuit Group Company Profile (LON:GEN)

Genuit Group plc manufactures and sells piping systems, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

