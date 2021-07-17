General Motors (NYSE:GM) VP Gina Harrison Sells 1,113 Shares of Stock

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.25, for a total value of $203,957.25.

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.46. The company had a trading volume of 13,611,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,577,866. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.76. General Motors has a 12 month low of $24.44 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The company has a market cap of $80.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 388.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 2,305.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 484.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus boosted their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.64.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.