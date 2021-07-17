Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 165.6% from the June 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Geely Automobile stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.79. 6,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,823. Geely Automobile has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $88.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Geely Automobile’s payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Geely Automobile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Geely Automobile Company Profile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

