GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GDS Holdings Limited provides information technology service. It offers integrated solutions, consulting, service and training including data center hosting, IT management and operation outsourcing, business continuity management, disaster recovery and cloud computing services. The company operates primarily in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Chengdu. GDS Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GDS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Macquarie lowered their target price on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. GDS currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.00.

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $72.35 on Friday. GDS has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $116.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GDS will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,873,000 after acquiring an additional 28,374 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in GDS by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,816,000 after purchasing an additional 12,827 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of GDS by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of GDS by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of GDS by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

