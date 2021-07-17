Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 65,658 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 741,389 shares.The stock last traded at $13.90 and had previously closed at $14.52.

GATO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gatos Silver from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Gatos Silver in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.62.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, insider Adam Dubas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total value of $121,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,982.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip Pyle sold 26,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $487,905.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,189 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,789.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 223,967 shares of company stock worth $3,842,631 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATO. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. 46.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gatos Silver Company Profile (NYSE:GATO)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

