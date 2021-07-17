Gates Capital Management Inc. Has $153.70 Million Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 77.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,077,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,215,053 shares during the quarter. Vontier comprises 5.6% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Gates Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.01% of Vontier worth $153,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 4th quarter worth $413,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at $6,953,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at $371,000. 89.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vontier stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.14. 1,064,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,563. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Vontier’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.05%.

VNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.17.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

