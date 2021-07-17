Gary A. Lyons Sells 10,000 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Stock

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00.

PLAN stock opened at $53.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.80 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.45. Anaplan, Inc. has a one year low of $41.51 and a one year high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Anaplan from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. lowered their price objective on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Anaplan from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Anaplan in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Anaplan by 117.6% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Anaplan by 1,152.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

