Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) CEO Olivier Rabiller Buys 30,000 Shares

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) CEO Olivier Rabiller bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $177,900.00.

Olivier Rabiller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 11th, Olivier Rabiller bought 40,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.91 per share, with a total value of $236,400.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Olivier Rabiller bought 100 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.24 per share, with a total value of $624.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Olivier Rabiller bought 1,700 shares of Garrett Motion stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $9,945.00.

Shares of GTX stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.91. 347,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,523. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $8.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $523.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 2.24.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Garrett Motion had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $997.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Garrett Motion Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Garrett Motion stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Garrett Motion in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. It also provides automotive software solutions, such as automotive cybersecurity solutions, which include intrusion detection and prevention system (IDPS) and firewall, security operations center tools; integrated vehicle health management solutions; and vehicle diagnostic and prognostic solutions.

