Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $53.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.85.

Shares of GLPI opened at $46.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 6.21. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $33.09 and a 52 week high of $48.92.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 22.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 77.68%.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 132,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,108,546.11. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,426.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 31.5% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 33.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 143,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 36,366 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 14.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 8,419 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 15.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

