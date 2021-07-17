Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Galiano Gold Inc. provides mining services. It principally explores and develops gold fields. The company currently operates and manages the Asanko Gold Mine, located in Ghana , West Africa which is jointly owned with Gold Fields Ltd. Galiano Gold Inc., formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc., is based in VANCOUVER. “

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on GAU. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from C$2.30 to C$1.70 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Desjardins lowered shares of Galiano Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.90 to $2.80 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Galiano Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.94.

NYSEMKT:GAU opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18. The company has a market cap of $229.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.79.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Equities research analysts expect that Galiano Gold will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Galiano Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Galiano Gold by 289.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 44,371 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Galiano Gold during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 657.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 554,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 481,007 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold during the first quarter worth $11,137,000. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galiano Gold (GAU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.