Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Short Interest Down 21.9% in June

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the June 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLXZ traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.73. The company had a trading volume of 25,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,507. Galaxy Gaming has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.55.

Get Galaxy Gaming alerts:

Galaxy Gaming Company Profile

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as poker, baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own unique set of rules and strategies.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.