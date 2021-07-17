Gail M. Sasaki Sells 275,000 Shares of Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) Stock

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) CFO Gail M. Sasaki sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $1,402,500.00.
NLST stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -151.00, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20. Netlist, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $7.85.
Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Netlist, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
About Netlist
Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.
Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Netlist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.