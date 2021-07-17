Gail M. Sasaki Sells 275,000 Shares of Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) Stock

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) CFO Gail M. Sasaki sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $1,402,500.00.

NLST stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -151.00, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20. Netlist, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $7.85.

Get Netlist alerts:

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Netlist, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

NLST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on Netlist from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Netlist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.