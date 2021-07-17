FY2023 EPS Estimates for Prologis, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prologis in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $4.60 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.59.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

PLD has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.92.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $127.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.32, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $92.50 and a fifty-two week high of $128.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

