FY2022 EPS Estimates for Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Roche in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will earn $2.82 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.81. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Roche’s FY2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Societe Generale cut shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roche has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of Roche stock opened at $48.63 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.66. The company has a market cap of $333.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.33. Roche has a 52 week low of $39.72 and a 52 week high of $48.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Roche by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,105,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,760 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roche by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,598,000 after buying an additional 1,069,399 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roche during the 1st quarter worth about $34,351,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Roche during the 1st quarter worth about $30,766,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Roche by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 293,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,902,000 after buying an additional 18,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

