FY2022 EPS Estimates for Elementis plc Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:ELMTY)

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Elementis in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Pominkiewicz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Elementis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

ELMTY opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Elementis has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.29.

Elementis Company Profile

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment produces and sells rheological modifiers and compounded products for antiperspirants/deodorants, bath and soap, color cosmetics, and hair and skin care products.

