FY2022 EPS Estimates for Calibre Mining Corp. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Calibre Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.37.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$103.89 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CXB. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Calibre Mining to an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$2.75 price target on shares of Calibre Mining in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of CXB opened at C$1.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$576.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Calibre Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.36 and a 1-year high of C$2.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.93.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

