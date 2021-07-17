FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Increased by Analyst

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.43 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.30.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

NYSE LYG opened at $2.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $2.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.51.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 1,607.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

Read More: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.