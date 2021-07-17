FUNToken (FUN) Price Hits $0.0146

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. In the last seven days, FUNToken has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. FUNToken has a total market cap of $152.27 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUNToken coin can currently be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About FUNToken

FUNToken is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,418,879,190 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

FUNToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUNToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUNToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

