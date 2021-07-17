Fund L.P. 10X Sells 10,000 Shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) Stock

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $39,100.00. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund L.P. 10X also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $35,400.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Fund L.P. 10X sold 27,500 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $109,175.00.

Shares of GALT stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $154.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.61. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GALT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Galectin Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,620,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 22,537 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 5.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 511,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 1,864.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 291,373 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 378.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 82,039 shares during the period. 17.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

