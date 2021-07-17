Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) EVP David M. Campbell Sells 4,842 Shares

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) EVP David M. Campbell sold 4,842 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $82,895.04.

NASDAQ FULT traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $15.47. 989,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,700. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.62. Fulton Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 22.54%. The business had revenue of $262.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 439.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

