Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.49 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Fuji Electric from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. cut Fuji Electric from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

FELTY stock opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.71. Fuji Electric has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $12.20.

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the power electronics systems, power and new energy, electronic devices, and food and beverage distribution businesses worldwide. It offers AC drives, motors, and servo systems; semiconductors, photoconductors, and storage devices; uninterruptible power systems, solar inverters, data centers, rectifiers, and formers; instrumentation products and sensors, and radiation monitoring systems; factory automation Systems; and LV and MV distributions, motor controls, and energy control equipment.

